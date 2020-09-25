The dates of the assembly elections in Bihar (Bihar Election Date 2020) have been announced. The state will have voting in three phases. The first phase of voting will take place on October 28. The second and third phase of polling will be held on November 3 and November 7. Votes will be counted on 10 November. As soon as the election date has been announced, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has tweeted and given a new slogan for the election.

Lalu Yadav wrote in his tweet on Friday, “Wake up Bihari, do preparations, rule of the people this time … There will be a change in Bihar. Officer rule will end. Now the people will rule. ” Let me tell you, Lalu Yadav is living on the bungalow of Superintendent of Rims Hospital and is active in politics through tweet and has been continuously targeting the JDU-BJP government of the state.

Number of voters reduced at polling booth

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told that during the Corona period, a lot of preparation has been done in the wake of Bihar Election Latest News, many necessary steps have been taken. The number of voters at the polling booth has been reduced, this time there will be one thousand voters at one booth. All polling stations will be on the ground floor.

Corona victims will also be able to vote

The Chief Election Commissioner said that Corona is the largest election in the era. This time 6 lakh PPE kits, 46 lakh masks will be used. Arrangements have been made for 6 lakh face shields, 23 lakh gloves, 47 lakh hand sanitizers. Corona victims will also be able to vote at the last time of voting. The voter list was released on 7 February 2020.

When will the nomination process begin

In the first phase, notification will be issued on October 1 for elections to be held in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts. October 8 will be the last date for filing nominations, while October 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The notification for the second phase will be released on October 9. October 16 will be the last date for filing nominations, while candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations by October 19. In the third phase, the notification will be released on October 13 and the last date for filing nominations will be October 20, while the nominations will be withdrawn by October 23.