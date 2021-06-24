The ship’s Japanese owners and insurance companies entered into a dispute over compensation with the Suez Canal Authority, but they announced yesterday, Wednesday, that a preliminary agreement had been reached to resolve it..

“It may take more time for the agreement to be finalized, for the vessel to be released and ready to set sail,” Evergreen Line, the ship’s operator, said in a statement.“.

The Suez Canal Authority agreed to a settlement with the ship’s owners, after initially requesting 916 million dollars in compensation to cover the costs of rescue efforts, revenue losses and others, before announcing that the amount would be reduced to 550 million dollars..

The head of the commission, Osama Rabie, said in a television interview Thursday that he believed it was possible to reach an agreement within 15 days.

Iver Geffen has been anchored in the middle of the canal since it was floated on March 29. The ship ran aground across the waterway for six days and disrupted the movement of hundreds of ships and world trade.