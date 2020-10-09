A pig fattening operation in the Rottweil district was closed because of animal abuse. Now the pigs face a sad fate.

Update, October 8th: First tortured, now slaughtered. This sad fate seems to threaten some Animals from the im Rottweil district in Baden-Wuerttemberg closed Pig farm. The rest of Pigs would be distributed to other farms. It is not yet known what will happen to them there in the long term.

Of the Pig farm in the Rottweil district was shut down by authorities earlier this week after the ARD-Magazine “Report Mainz” had uncovered the disgusting conditions there. So they had Pigs Lived in the dirt locally and inflicted serious injuries on each other.

The farmer himself had it too Animals apparently beaten. He was reported to have violated the Animal Welfare Act. Among other things, it was about a lack of space in the stables. As a spokeswoman for the district office in Rottweil announced that they had Pigs Behavioral problems shown.

After the discovery of the scandal in the Pig farm by the ARD-Magazine received criticism. “And again there was no reaction until the scandal became known nationwide. You have to think about it, ”said the spokesman for animal protection for the SPD parliamentary group, Jonas Weber. Again, investigative journalists and Soko Tierschutz eV should have done the work of the authorities.

The club had video recordings of the tormented Pigs from the Rottweil district leaked to the “Report Mainz”. The authorities had apparently not reacted sufficiently, despite the discovery of significant deficiencies. He had ordered measures farmer not implemented and his Animals in the Pig farm tormented further. The prosecutor is investigating the case. Of the Pig farm has been temporarily closed.

Also at a slaughterhouse in Gärtringen in Baden-Württemberg* Soko Tierschutz eV made the situation public before the company was closed.

Rottweil: Animal cruelty in pig farm has been known since July

First report, October 8th: Screaming Pigs, Animals the other massive bite, dirt everywhere and one farmer, his Pigs beats. It’s just hard to see what states are in you Pig farm in the Rottweil district in Baden-Wuerttemberg ruled. However, it is even more difficult to understand why, despite the evidence, no faster action was taken. Like the on “Report Mainz” broadcast on Wednesday yesterday suggests, only the research of the ARDMagazine got the ball rolling. Now the company has been closed because of “unsustainable conditions”.

How echo24.de* reported in relation to “Report Mainz”, a local resident had already contacted the responsible office in July Veterinary office in Rottweil on the animal cruelty in the Fattening operation pointed out. He got them while walking Pigs hear screaming. “Then I saw them Pigs they are all in cages that are smaller than they are, ”the man told Report Mainz. He had recordings made on the with his smartphone Veterinary office passed on.

As the court House communicated, a first inspection of the farm at the end of July revealed “significant deficiencies relevant to animal welfare”. Thereupon “comprehensive measures against the company” were ordered. But apparently nothing happened in Rottweil. Like the report by ARDMagazine shows there could be an incredible reason behind it.

Rottweil: He tortured pigs – the farmer is politically well connected

So it was farmer no stranger due to his political activities. As the resident indicated to “Report Mainz”, it was in a circle Rottweil therefore raised concerns about the Cruel animal proceed. “He is considered to be politically well connected, also with the district administrator, who is responsible for the Veterinary office responsible is. Of the farmer but also occurred at events with the Minister of Agriculture from Baden-Wuerttemberg, Peter Hauk, and Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (both CDU) on “, writes the SWR.

Because the Pigs continued to suffer, the resident turned to the animal rights group Soko animal welfare eV These in turn documented the disgusting conditions in the “Report Mainz” Fattening operation in a circle Rottweil over an extended timespan. “Even by the standards of factory farming, this barn is really a nightmare,” says Friedrich Müll from der Soko animal welfare eV compared to the ARD-Magazine.

Rottweil district: cruelty to animals – pig farming closed

It was only his inquiries that finally led to a renewed control of the Pig farming in Rottweil – and to act immediately. The animal rights association had previously leaked its video recordings to “Report Mainz”.

And finally: 200 piglets were already moved to another company on the weekend. Little by little, everyone should Pigs be housed elsewhere in accordance with animal welfare. Against the holder of Pigs Meanwhile, a complaint was filed for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

Cruelty to animals in the Rottweil district: not the first case of its kind

The cruelty to animals in the Rottweil district is unfortunately not the first case of this kind. The conditions in a slaughterhouse in Gärtringen in Baden-Württemberg also caused horror nationwide. Official veterinarians may also be involved in the scandal there.

And in Tauberbischofsheim in Baden-Württemberg, Soko Tierschutz also made serious allegations against a slaughterhouse in 2018. The case against three veterinarians in this connection was recently dropped.