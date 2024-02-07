Football fans in Tokyo were able to watch Lionel Messi for half an hour in a practice match between his club Inter Miami and Vissel Kobe. Four days earlier, there was great dissatisfaction in Hong Kong, where the Argentinian football star was sidelined for the entire match with a local selection due to hamstring complaints.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
14:59
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#angry #reactions #apologies #Lionel #Messi #shows #fans #hour #Tokyo
Leave a Reply