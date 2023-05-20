Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/19/2023 – 6:00 pm

Share



After the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) opened a process that could, in an extreme case, culminate in the cancellation of its fixed telephony concession, Oi published a note stating that there is no reason for such a measure and that the its new bankruptcy filing did not impact operations.

As reported this week by columnist Roseann Kennedy of the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, Anatel initiated a process to assess whether Oi has the economic conditions to maintain the grant. The opening of the process took place on May 8.

The red light came on at the regulatory agency in view of the verification of the size of Oi’s debt, of R$ 43.7 billion, in addition to a worsening in the indicators of services provided by the operator, with an increase in customer complaints.

In a note, Oi stated that its judicial recovery process has no impact on its operations. “The services provided to customers, and sales activities, installations, field operations and customer service continue to function regularly”, described the operator.

The company added that Anatel, as the granting authority, has a fiduciary duty to monitor the operations of the concessionaires. And in the case of Oi, there is a differentiated regime due to the recovery process, but without reason to consider beyond that, he said.

O Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) reported in March that the opening of the expiry process of Oi’s fixed telephony concession was a possibility that had been gaining strength at Anatel, as a reflection of the worsening financial situation of the operator.

In any case, the expiry of a telephony concession is a complex measure, because it requires that the service be rebid or, in the absence of interested parties, be taken over by the government itself via Telebrás.

The cancellation of the concession would be something unheard of in the country. The case that came closest to this was Sercomtel, which had around 260,000 subscribers in the city of Londrina (PR).

With the operator’s financial situation continuing to deteriorate, Anatel’s first step was to create a working group for monitoring. Once the high risk of insolvency was established, the forfeiture process was opened. The only reason it didn’t come to an end was because the operator ended up being bought beforehand by the Bordeaux fund, linked to businessman Nelson Tanure – an investor with experience in investing in companies in difficulty.

See Oi’s note in full:

Oi informs that, as communicated in a broad and transparent manner, it has been conducting its Judicial Recovery process, with negotiation with its main creditors, aiming at a long-term solution for its future sustainability.

This process, conducted entirely privately, has no impact on its operations and services provided to customers, and sales, installations, field operations and customer service activities continue to function regularly, as well as other commercial, operational and administrative activities. from Hi.

Contrary to the questioning regarding the impacts on customer services, in search of the modernization of its services and business model, Oi has been recognized, in recent surveys carried out by Anatel itself, as the national broadband provider that presents the best indexes of customer satisfaction.

The company understands that the speculations regarding actions by the granting authority are due to the Agency’s fiduciary duty to monitor the operations of the concessionaires, a follow-up that, in the case of Oi, enters into a differentiated regime due to the Judicial Reorganization process, without, however, there is any reason for consideration beyond this follow-up to date.

As is known, the concession contracts and authorizations held by the company follow specific rules that determine all obligations and measures in relation to the existence of disputes and/or non-compliance on both sides, and the Company has been conducting an arbitration regarding the telephony concession fixed, known to be in deficit, having presented several claims of unsustainability and financial economic imbalance of the concession that necessarily need to be addressed.

While building the company of the future, the request for judicial recovery is a measure that allows Oi to continue with its normal operations, while at the same time seeking to balance its capital structure, including the injection of new resources in the Company.























