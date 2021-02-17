After an unprecedented frost wave, thousands of homes were deprived of electricity in Greece

Tens of thousands of homes in the suburbs of Athens and other regions in Greece are still deprived of electricity, today, Wednesday, after an unprecedented wave of frost and snow that struck the country at the weekend, which sparked strong criticism against the authorities and the electricity supplier, HIDNO.

While the storm has receded, this morning, and the snow, whose thickness is up to 30 centimeters, began to melt on the outskirts of the capital, 250,000 homes in the Athens region are still without electricity, according to Yorgos Patoulis, Governor of Attica.

Thousands of people in other parts of the country are still without electricity or water, some for a second day in a row.

“Our goal is to repair the electricity network, which suffered significant damage after hundreds of trees fell, especially in the northern and eastern suburbs of Athens,” said Nikos Herdalias, Minister of State for Civil Defense Affairs, at the conclusion of a meeting of the authorities.

He added that the special teams in charge of disasters and the army will work alongside the electricity company to restore the current “by Wednesday evening.”

In a statement Wednesday, the electricity company announced that “the electricity has been restored in 30,000 homes” at midday.

Local and government authorities and the electricity operator exchanged accusations about the extensive damage to the electricity network.

The Change Movement Party, the center-left Kinal, accused the authorities of being “incapable of protecting their citizens,” while the left-wing Syriza Party considered that the government “deals with citizens as if they are invisible.”

“We have been without electricity for 24 hours in our apartment, without central heating, fortunately we have a stove,” costas Lagovardos, a meteorologist who lives in Melesia, 15 km from Athens, told AFP on Wednesday.

“The problem here is greater for old people and children,” he added.

On Monday and Tuesday, Athens was struck by a frost wave called “Medea”, accompanied by an unprecedented snowfall for at least 13 years, according to meteorologists.

Two elderly people died on the island of Wabya, near Athens, after their ventilators failed due to a power outage. The cold caused the death of a third person, in his seventies, who was found dead in front of his home in Crete.

Traffic is also severely disrupted on Monday and Tuesday. The highway connecting Athens and Thessaloniki was not opened until Wednesday morning.