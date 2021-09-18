The place of execution was moved from Al-Sabaeen Square to the Tahrir area, as part of strict security measures.

The implementation of this ruling came after a closed mock trial on charges of providing coordinates that led to the killing of the prominent leader and former head of the so-called “Supreme Political Council”, Saleh Al-Sammad..

The Iranian-backed Houthi militia prevented the accused from appointing lawyers to plead on their behalf, threatened a number of lawyers who tried to plead in the case, and prevented the families of the accused from visiting them..

Al-Samad was killed in an air strike by the coalition aircraft on April 19, 2018, in the coastal city of Al-Hodeidah.

The terrorist militias executed Ali Al-Qawzi, Abdul-Malik Hamid, Muhammad Haig, Muhammad Al-Quzi, Muhammad Noah, Ibrahim Aqel, Muhammad Al-Mashkhari, Abdul-Aziz Al-Aswad, and Moaz Abbas, all of whom are from the Al-Qanaws district in the Hodeidah governorate..

The families of the accused refused to attend, although they were informed, on Friday evening, of the date of the execution, and were allowed to contact their accused sons for the first time since their arrest 3 years ago..