WBecause she is only 1.52 meters tall, a driver in Manchester was at risk of losing her job – she was too small for the newly purchased vehicles. Now Tracey Scholes has reached an agreement with the Go North West bus company, as the newspaper “Manchester Evening News” reported on Tuesday.

The company had previously made her an offer with fewer hours worked and a lower salary. A spokesman for Go North West stressed that the 57-year-old was a valued member of the team and that numerous of Scholes’ suggestions were turned down.

Scholes was initially fired with three months’ notice after reporting her problem to her employer. She cannot drive the new, larger bus models, the side mirrors are mounted there in such a way that she cannot keep an eye on the entire traffic situation from her seated position.

The fate of the driver, who was one of the first bus drivers in the English city when she took up her job in 1987, had caused a nationwide sensation. Nearly 30,000 people signed an online petition in favor of Scholes.

Now, with the same salary, Scholes will be driving on a route on which other buses are used. In the relevant vehicles, she can adjust the exterior mirrors to her size. The company was satisfied with the solution and announced that the driver had changed her mind and had now agreed to an existing offer. According to the Trades Union Congress, Scholes prevailed: her appeal against a dismissal was upheld.

According to Scott Maynard, the company’s human resources manager, Scholes will be starting work earlier. This gives her the opportunity to select a bus with matching exterior mirrors.