An illegal rave is going on in Belgium that, according to the police, cannot be stopped given the safety. The emergency services are very busy with the partygoers, who use 'a lot of drugs', according to the governor of the province of Limburg. "About eight people are taken to hospital every hour."



Apr 30 2023

The rave started Friday night and was not announced. Initially, 5000 to 6000 visitors came, but that number doubled on Sunday. Local authorities have been sitting together all afternoon to figure out how to safely stop the party. That no longer seems necessary: ​​the party dies down by itself now that most guests are going home. Sunday evening after 10 pm there are still about 3000 ravers. They have had a long weekend, much to the chagrin of the neighborhood and the government, among others.

Too risky

At least ten thousand people were present on Sunday afternoon at the military domain in Brustem near Sint-Truiden, not far from the border at Maastricht. Due to the large number of people and the size of the area, it is too risky to evacuate the area, said governor Jos Lantmeeters. “And because we have seen in the past that a tough approach leads to excessive violence, we deliberately choose not to.”



Quote

Fatigue and drug use are expected to increase the number of interventions Emergency Planning and Crisis Management Limburg

Meanwhile, medical interventions in the field increased. Six people have been taken to Sint-Trudo Hospital. In all cases, these are people who were unconscious or who had an epileptic attack due to a drug overdose. “These problems cannot be compared to the recordings at a local party,” emphasizes Emergency Planning and Crisis Management Limburg. “Due to fatigue and drug use, the number of interventions is expected to increase. This not only poses a risk to those present, but we also have to ensure that this illegal activity does not overload our hospitals.”

The resources of the emergency number 112 and the Sint-Trudo Hospital have already been scaled up. And nearby hospitals also remain on standby for a possible increase in admissions. In the course of the evening, the number of medical interventions has decreased considerably.

Understanding for neighbours

Local residents are very affected by the rave. Some have been awake since Friday morning, they told the Flemish site HLN. “I measured more than 50 decibels inside my house,” says Serge, who lives next to the military domain. “Yet I stayed here last night, just for fear of what those present would do. I have seen them: they are so far away that they are capable of anything. For example, fireworks were set off in the woods and I heard a few bangs that resembled shots.”

Illegal rave party Kerkom Sunday © Bart Borgerhoff



And Rohnny, who expects guests in his B&B, says on Sunday morning: ,,There is a car with two groggy people in front of my door. And a third man with a pint in his hand comes stumbling along, but you just see that they are even further than yesterday.”

“The police now want to increase the pressure and consult on the ground to encourage people to leave peacefully,” said local authorities in the afternoon. They say they have ‘all understanding’ for the frustrations of local residents who are struggling with noise nuisance and an unsafe feeling. “Other actions will always take place in a well-considered manner and with a minimum risk of escalation,” it sounds. Sunday evening still no action has been taken.



Quote

Of course you can’t let drugged people leave by car, but at the same time we can’t keep them on the military domain Governor Jos Lantmeeters

Among the visitors this weekend are also many Dutch people, an HLN reporter hears. “We even arranged a bus with a group to get here,” says one of them. “We drove three hours from Amsterdam, but it’s worth it. It’s beautiful here, by the way. We can go on for days You don’t get tired if you drink an energy drink now and then and sniff a line, don’t you?

Organization

It is not yet clear who is organizing the party. “Actually, it grows naturally. Someone tips off a location and it is agreed to organize something there. Then a lot of people set up something themselves and then you get this,” says someone who says he belongs to the instigators. They would unite under the name ‘Belgitek’ and have organized rave parties in the past. There are smaller illegal parties every week, but they are rarely as big as they are now in Sint-Truiden.

The organization – just like the visitors – can be prosecuted for entering a military site or violating the drug law. But so far the police dare not intervene.

It is therefore not yet clear when the last partygoers will be forced to leave. Governor Lantmeesters calls it ‘one of the most difficult law enforcement in the history of our province’. “Of course you can’t let drugged people leave by car, but at the same time we can’t keep them on the military domain,” he says. Police are checking vehicles around the party area. This has already led to the revocation of 21 driver’s licenses and an arrest.