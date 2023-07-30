The condolences of Italian politics for the disappearance of Vittorio Prodi, physicist, former politician and brother of former premier Romano

Mourning in the world of physics and Italian politics. In the last few hours, the news of the death of Victor Prodiphysicist, former deputy and brother of former prime minister Romano Prodi. He was 86 years old and passed away after a long struggle with a bad disease.

Almost two months after the tragic loss of wife Flavia Franzoni, who died of a sudden illness while trekking in Umbria, former Prime Minister Romano Prodi suffered another serious loss.

In fact, in the last few hours the news of the disappearance of Vittorio, one of Romano’s brothers, also spread politic And man of culture Italian.

He has long struggled with a bad which unfortunately eventually took him away at the age of 86.

After graduation in physics at the University of Bologna, Vittorio was an associate professor of physics at the same university and a researcher at other Italian institutes.

He then entered politics in the early 90s and, throughout his career, he has covered several important roles. As president of the province of Bologna, member of the European Parliament, member of the Parliamentary Commission for the environment, public health and food safety and of the Industry, Research and Energy Commission.

He was also president of theCatholic Action of Bologna from 1986 to 1992.

Condolences for the death of Vittorio Prodi

Many, mostly personalities from Italian politics, wanted to publicly greet the former politician with gods condolence messages on social media.

Stands out for example that of Enrico Lettaformer prime minister, who on Twitter he wrote:

I mourn the passing of Vittorio Prodi, a friend and traveling companion, always committed and attentive to how to combine the values ​​of justice and solidarity with the future. A big, fraternal hug to Romano and to all his loved ones.

Or that of Andrew DeMaria, friend and deputy of the Democratic Party. Up too Twitterhe wrote: