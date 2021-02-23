Gazprom on Tuesday used mobile gas tankers to supply gas to some areas of the Orenburg region after the accident on the Soyuz gas pipeline. This was reported by the press service of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg on 23 February.

Alternative routes of the Unified Gas Supply System for gas supplies to consumers have been activated. Subdivisions and equipment of Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg arrived at the site and started restoration work.

“In some districts of the Orenburg region, gas is delivered to gas distribution stations with the help of autogas refuellers,” the press service said.

The explosion on the Soyuz gas trunkline in the Ilek region near Orenburg occurred on Tuesday morning. The emergency led to the occurrence of torch combustion. An emergency regime was introduced in the area of ​​the accident.

Due to the incident, gas transit through Kazakhstan was temporarily interrupted.

According to preliminary data, two main pipelines were damaged as a result of the accident. The leak after the explosion was later repaired.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Energy reported that consumers who received gas through the Soyuz gas pipeline did not experience problems with gas supplies after the explosion. They get it by increasing pumping along the Uzhgorod corridor from the Yugorsk side.