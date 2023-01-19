Sunak’s spokesman said the prime minister “made an error of judgment” while filming an Instagram message from an official government vehicle during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts and apologises for this mistake”.

“The prime minister believes that everyone should wear a seatbelt,” he added.

In the United Kingdom, the law imposes a penalty of up to 500 pounds ($ 620) for not wearing a seat belt.

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded flight from the northwest to the northeast of England while promoting government funding for community projects on Thursday.