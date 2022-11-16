Home page World

After an eight-hour shift at Starbucks, a student breaks out in frustration. In a video he shows himself completely exhausted and complains. The clip went viral on social media.

Stuttgart – The world of work is often tough – young people usually find that out relatively quickly in their first jobs. You are often under pressure to perform or have high expectations of yourself. If your relationship with colleagues or superiors is strained, you can quickly become unhappy in your job. Sometimes one or the other tip helps how to work well together with colleagues who you don’t like. However, too much stress at work can also have negative consequences.

An American college student working as a barista at Starbucks coffee chain while studying was so exhausted from his job that he suffered a nervous breakdown. In a back room of a branch, he burst into tears and let his frustration run wild. The video of it went viral a little later.

“Tired and Exhausted”: Student suffers a nervous breakdown after eight hours of work

“I’m literally about to quit,” the young man begins his video, his voice shaking and on the verge of tears. “I’m a full-time student and yet I’m scheduled for 25 hours a week. And on the weekends, they schedule me in all day long – from early morning to late at night. I have eight and a half hours on both Saturday and Sunday on the shift plan,” he complains, sobbing. He is tired and exhausted.

The branch where the student works has a total of 13 employees. But only four employees would run the shop and you also get no support from the branch manager, he criticizes in his video. He therefore calls for a fair shift plan and a union at Starbucks. “Customers are yelling at me because I haven’t finished their orders yet,” he cries. “I don’t know what to do.” Apparently, he was also wrongly gendered by a customer. “A client said SHE is totally incompetent. Hi? I have a beard,” he says angrily.

Between pity and ridicule: Starbucks barista criticism splits opinions online

The video, which was uploaded to the short message service Twitter, drew a lot of reactions. It clearly divided the opinion of the users. While some felt sorry for the young Starbucks barista, others sneered at him. “He can be frustrated,” writes one user, for example. “You guys are weird if you think rework is just for fun,” commented another on Twitter. The Starbucks company, which has been around for more than 50 years, has recently been criticized more often because of the working conditions there.

However, the majority of users only smile at the student’s criticism. “Is that real? Or is he trying to win the ‘Drama of the Year Award’?” wonders one user. “You thought military service was tough? Then try being a barista at Starbucks,” joked another. “Kids these days think they’re doing a double shift for eight hours,” comments one user. “Do I pity this young, spoiled child? No,” says another harshly.