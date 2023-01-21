Gunmen attacked the house of the commander of the “3 Infantry Militia” Ramzi al-Laffa’, yesterday, Friday, in the Awlad Issa area, where clashes with militia members resulted in the injury of two expatriates, one of whom was in critical condition, in addition to a resident of the area.

Alert in Warshafana

The “3 Infantry Militia” bears responsibility for the attack of the “55 Militia” of Muammar al-Dawi, which is the strongest and largest in Warshafana, according to Sky News Arabia sources.

The city also witnessed, during the past few hours, an alert of militants, in addition to equipment and heavy weapons, as the situation became vulnerable to explosion at any time, and the outbreak of open confrontations, according to the sources.

Several armed vehicles of the “Al-Lifaa” militia stationed in the city center, while unconfirmed news circulated that a member of Al-Dawy group was killed in an attack on a gate where they were stationed.

previous encounters

The two sides had previously fought violent confrontations in early September, in the Ghout Abu Sabiq area, during which light and medium weapons were used, as the clashes led to civilian casualties.

During the same month, armed groups affiliated with the outgoing government mobilized their elements to storm the city to end al-Dawi’s militia, before civil efforts succeeded in defusing the crisis, and a truce was declared that remained steadfast until the current tensions returned.

Al-Dhawi denies responsibility

Al-Dhawi denied responsibility for the attack on “Al-Laf’a”, describing what was raised in this context as “a set of slanders and lies”, and indicated the commitment of its members not to destabilize the security and stability of Rishfana.

He welcomed all efforts and mediations for calm and peace within the city, thanking the wise men among them, who had previously played a prominent role in achieving calm.

Complete looseness

The western region of Libya is living in a state of complete chaos, with conflicts that do not stop for armed groups over influence, where crimes of theft and murder abound, and the scene is dominated by militia leaders involved in smuggling and corruption crimes, as indicated by military expert Osama Al-Alaqi.

What is happening in Warshafana and before that Al-Ajailat is the result of the failure to establish real security and military institutions in those areas. While the Libyan National Army succeeded in imposing security in the eastern and southern regions, the West continued to suffer in the shadow of armed groups, some of which are linked to extremists, and operate according to agendas. For foreign intelligence, as Al-Alaqi points out.