“It's a shame about those dead pigs, but the largest pig is still alive.” A crook, a braggart, a brawler, who is happy to fire his staff in front of others. Machiel Coppens is not doing well in Boekel, as is evident now that his stable with thousands of piglets has been set on fire. Who is this man who will not back down from anything or anyone? Except for that time when someone stood in front of him with a machine gun.

