He loses control of his motorbike and hits his head, Giacomo Licciardello died at just 16 years old

A very serious accident occurred on Monday 11 March. Unfortunately, a 16-year-old boy, called, fared the worst Giacomo Licciardellowho immediately appeared in very serious conditions after falling from his motorbike.

The whole community hoped for a miracle and prayed for a long time that the boy would succeed to survive. But within a few hours his situation worsened, until unfortunately the sad epilogue. The 16-year-old didn't make it and they had no choice but to note his death.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the day of Monday 11 March. Precisely in the municipality of Carob, between Riposto and Giarre, where he lived with his family, which is located in the province of Catania. Giacomo was attending the third year of the Riposto Nautical Institute and from how they describe him, he was very known.

That day he was riding his motorcycle a 125 Naked. It is not yet clear where he was headed. But when suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he lost control. At the moment there appear to be no other vehicles involved and after skidded, he fell to the ground.

The conditions of Giacomo Licciardello after the accident and his heartbreaking death

Despite wearing the helmet, he hit his head and his situation immediately appeared very serious. In fact, passers-by, seeing the seriousness of her condition, immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who arrived on site within a few minutes.

After having it stabilized on site, they rushed him to the hospital Cannizzaro of Catania. They admitted him to the intensive care unit, but it was here that it happened on Friday 15 March the unthinkable.

Unfortunately, Giacomo's condition worsened drastically, until the doctors had no choice but to confirm his death cerebral. His passing has left great pain and despair in the hearts of his loved ones and those who knew him.