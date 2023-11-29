She was in the shower at a Palermo beach with her granddaughter when Francesca Marino was electrocuted. After three years in a coma, her heart stopped forever

Three years in a comathen his heart stopped forever. She flew into the sky Francesca Marino, the woman electrocuted in the shower on the beach. It was June 2020 and she was at a beach in Palermo. He had to take a shower and his granddaughter was with her. Her baby was slightly injured, while the woman went into a coma and she never woke up again.

After three and a half years in a coma, the 38 year old woman died. Francesca Marino, on 15 June 2020, was at the Lido Italia di Romagnolo in Palermo. Her 4-year-old granddaughter was with her. They had decided to take a shower and the woman was shocked.

The little girl was also injured in the accident, fortunately only suffering a burn on her ear. The 38-year-old, however, fell into a coma due to the serious injuries she sustained. She lived to this day in a semi-vegetative stateassisted continuously 24 hours a day.

For two years Francesca Marino was hospitalized in the Buccheri La Ferla hospital, and then returned to her Ciaculli’s house, where the family began to take care of her day and night. In an interview, sister Agata talks about how everyone’s lives have changed after that terrible day at the seaside:

Francesca was a force of nature, a hurricane, a warrior, always cheerful. A strong and lively woman, who today however is like a withered plant.

A short time ago she was hospitalized in intensive care unit of the same hospital for severe pneumonia. And here she passed away.

Francesca was the second of five sisters. She worked as a hairdresser. She then moved with a boy to Germany. She often returned to Palermo to visit her family. On 31 December 2019 she returned to Italy, where she had to undergo surgery for an inguinal hernia.

On June 16, 2020, she was due for surgery, but the day before she fell into a coma. On trial today are the manager, Antonino Lucido, and the owner of the lido, Antonina Vernengo.