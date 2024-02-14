After an agony that lasted 18 long months, Michela Valdes lost her life: at the time of the accident she was a few months pregnant

He lived through 18 long months of agony Michela Valdes and unfortunately, despite the doctors' attempts to keep her alive, on Sunday 11 February, she died. At the time she was involved in the accident, she was a few months pregnant. She was with her husband and other friends of hers.

Since that day, the family has tried to do everything possible. They even tried to get her to visit several clinics, in Italy and abroad. However, the conditions of the 34-year-old are not never improved. She had never recovered.

This woman's drama happened at August 2022. Michela was in the car, an Audi A4, with her husband and another couple of friends. They were along the “Ionian Tarantina” and were going to party of beer.

The aim was to spend time relaxing and carefree. However, it was precisely during the journey that it happened the unthinkable. The man driving the car lost control and went off the road.

The death of Michela Valdes, the accident lasted 18 months

CREDIT:WILDTHERAPY

The woman, like her friend, were thrown outside the vehicle. Both were rushed to hospital. Michela though, that was it pregnant just a few weeks old, she immediately appeared in very serious conditions. In fact the family, under the advice of the doctors, decided to terminate the pregnancybecause the situation was too compromised for her to be able to carry it forward.

In recent months they have tried to do everything possible, including having several people visit her specialists, in Italy and also abroad. However, his condition never improved. Until unfortunately the sad epilogue, which occurred on the day of Sunday 11 February.

Michela, after an agony that lasted 18 long months, lost her life while she was hospitalized in hospital in Varese. Precisely in this city, his funeral will be celebrated. Over this long period, his family always hoped that his situation could change, but in the end it didn't happen.