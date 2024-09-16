Tragedy in Rome, 2-year-old boy falls into swimming pool in front of his father’s eyes and dies in hospital after 20 long days of agony

A truly heartbreaking piece of news has arrived in the last few hours and it concerns a 2 year old child who after an agony of about 20 days lost his life in the swimming pool. During this time everyone hoped and prayed for an improvement, which never came.

The investigators who are looking into the case have discovered that the little boy was in the swimming pool with his father and that he would have ingested of the water. Suddenly he lost consciousness and from here the desperate health alarm.

According to an initial reconstruction, the tragedy occurred last August 24thon a day that for the family was supposed to be a day of relaxation and lightheartedness. Precisely inside a private swimming pool located in the area The Wrinklesin the city of Rome. The little boy was with his father and up until that moment everything was proceeding normally for them.

They were playing inside the tub and nothing unusual had happened. However, from the first details that have emerged it would seem that the little ingested some waterperhaps after falling into the pool. The father soon realized that he had lost consciousness and did not recover. For this reason, everyone asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers.

The death of the 2-year-old boy who fell into the swimming pool 20 days ago

Rescuers intervened on site on board a helicopter and after having intubated and stabilizedthey rushed him to the hospital Twins of Rome, for the necessary treatment. From that moment 20 long days have passed.

Family members, friends and all his loved ones have hoped and prayed in an improvement, which unfortunately never happened. Yesterday, the heartbreaking news arrived. Unfortunately, the little he didn’t make it.

The doctors’ attempts to find a cure were in vain. save it. Many people are now trying to show closeness and affection to the family, struck by the heartbreaking loss.