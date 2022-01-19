The famous actor Gaspard Ulliel died this Wednesday after a skiing accident, for which he had been hospitalized the day before. The winner of 2 César awards, particularly recognized for his interpretation of Yves Saint-Laurent, was 37 years old. An investigation was opened to clarify the causes of the accident.

The French actor Gapsard Ulliel died this Wednesday, the victim of a ski accident. The 37-year-old star was enjoying a holiday in the Alps with her partner and son at the La Rosière resort. On Tuesday he collided with another skier at the intersection of two slopes and was taken by helicopter to the Grenoble hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition and could not recover from a head injury caused in the accident.

As announced by the Albertville prosecutor’s office, an investigation has been opened by the Republican Security Company (CRS) of the Alps, to understand the details of the accident.

The artist, of indisputable charisma, was one of the most famous French actors nationally and internationally. In 2017, he received the César for best actor for his performance in ‘It’s just the end of the world’, by Canadian Xavier Dolan, a film that came to the cinema as an adaptation of the play of the same name by Jean-Luc Lagarce. He played Louis, a 34-year-old writer who is reunited with his family after a 12-year absence to announce his imminent death.

The Quebecois filmmaker paid tribute to him this Wednesday on Instagram:

“It is unbelievable, meaningless, and so painful even to think of writing these words. Your quiet laugh, your watchful eye. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening. Your whispers, your kindness. Every trait of your person was born, in fact , of a resplendent sweetness. It was your whole being that transformed my life, someone I loved deeply, and will always love. I can not say anything more, I am exhausted, stunned by your departure. “

French cinema loses a young talent

Gaspard Ulliel was born on November 25, 1984 in Boulogne-Billancourt, just outside Paris. It was a friend of her mother’s who suggested that she join the acting agency she had just created. At age 11, he landed a small role in a television movie.

He made his debut at the age of 19 in ‘Fugitives’ by André Téchiné, but it was in 2004 that Gaspard Ulliel rose to fame, thanks to his role in ‘A Long Wedding Sunday’, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, which earned him the César for best male promise One of his roles that most marked the screens was his incarnation of fashion designer Yves Saint-Laurent in the 2014 biopic of Bertrand Bonello. In 2021 it was announced that he would act in a new Bonello film, ‘The Beast’, in which he would have starred with Lea Seydoux.

Ulliel acted alongside great actors such as Gérard Depardieu or Isabelle Huppert. His last role was in the Alex Lutz comedy ‘Revenge of the Triple Enemy’. Two years earlier, she had starred in Justine Triet’s ‘Sibyl’ with Virginie Efira and Adèle Exarchopoulos, presented at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Her next and last screen appearance will be in the Marvel series ‘Moon Knight’ to be aired coming soon to Disney+.

The actor was also close to the world of fashion, both of his parents are designers and his partner is a model. He himself participated in advertising campaigns and was the face of Chanel’s Bleu perfume, which allowed him to have more financial comfort, be able to choose his film roles and act less.

A shock for the cinema and the world in general

In France, his death has already generated many reactions, both from politicians and figures from the world of cinema. Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted his condolences:

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with the cinema and the cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly. With great pain, we will see his best performances again and we will meet that certain gaze. We lose a French actor.”

Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cinéma et le cinéma a grandi avec lui. Ils s’aimaient éperdument.

C’est le cœur serré que nous reverrons désormais ses plus belles interprétations et croiserons ce certain regard.

Nous pardons a French acteur. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 19, 2022



Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said that “his sensitivity and the intensity of his performance made Gaspard Ulliel an exceptional actor. The cinema today has lost an immense talent. I send my condolences to his family and my affectionate thoughts to all those who today they mourn him”.

Sa sensibilité et l’intensité de son jeu faisaient de Gaspard Ulliel un acteur d’exception. Le cinéma perd aujourd’hui un immense talent.

J’adresse mes condoléances à ses proches et mes penses affectueuses à tous ceux qui le pleurent aujourd’hui. pic.twitter.com/ro4VYhwY2B – Roselyne Bachelot (@R_Bachelot) January 19, 2022



For his part, his friend and actor Pierre Niney paid tribute to his talent and personality to fire Ulliel. “Heartbroken. Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent. My thoughts are with his family.”

With AFP and local media