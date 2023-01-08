After accident happened in the line 3 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Subway of Mexico City, which happened last Saturday, January 7 in the morning, the Deputy Director of Operations of said conveyancewas separated from his post.

This information was submitted by Guillermo Calderondirector General of the capital Metro, this Sunday, January 8, at a press conference, headed by the head of Government of the Mexico CityClaudia Sheinbaum.

“By instructions from the Head of Government, I have asked that the Deputy Director of Operations retire from his position”, said the capital official.

He added that this Sunday afternoon, he will communicate about the person who will occupy this position, said in conference.

sheinbaum later confirmed that he instructed calderon a separate from office to the person in charge of Subway Operations.

Technical committee for external supervision of L3 operation, announces Guillermo Calderón

The director of the Subway of the Mexico City, Guillermo Calderonnotified that a technical committeewhich is in charge of Supervise externally the operation of the line 3 of public transport.

He stressed that on the afternoon of Saturday, January 7, a Extraordinary session of the Metro Advisory Councilcomposed of various experts, said.

These experts who belong to the country’s universities, as well as foreign organizations, established the committee mentioned.