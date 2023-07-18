For generations, society has wondered how best to heal people who experienced terrible things in childhood.

Should these memories be unearthed, allowing their destructive power to dissipate? Should they gently mold into something less painful? Or should they be left intact?

Researchers from King’s College London and the City University of New York examined this dilemma by conducting an unusual experiment. The researchers repeatedly interviewed 1,196 American adults over 15 years about their levels of anxiety and depression. Unbeknownst to the participants, 665 of them had been selected because court records showed they had suffered maltreatment, such as physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect before the age of 12.

However, not all of them told researchers that they had been abused—and that was associated with one big difference.

The 492 adults who reported being abused and were on court records corroborating the abuse had significantly higher levels of depression and anxiety than a control group with no documented history of abuse, the study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, found. The 252 participants who reported being abused without court records to reflect this also had higher scores.

But the 173 participants who did not report being abused, despite records showing that it had occurred, had no more distress than the general population.

The findings suggest that how people frame and interpret events in their early childhood shapes their mental health as adults, said Andrea Danese, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at King’s College London and a study co-author.

In a meta-analysis of 16 studies of child maltreatment published in 2019, Danese and colleagues found that 52 percent of people with a history of child abuse did not report it in interviews with researchers, and 56 percent of those who did report it did not. they had a documented history of abuse.

This discrepancy could be in part because reporting is influenced by a person’s levels of anxiety and depression, Danese said.

But even in light of this, he said, it was remarkable that adults who had a documented history of abuse but did not report it—because they did not remember the events, interpreted them differently, or chose not to share those memories—seemed healthier.

The new findings suggest that therapy that tries to unearth repressed memories is ineffective, Danese said.

But he cautioned that the results shouldn’t be interpreted as endorsing avoiding distressing memories. Instead, they point to the promise of therapies that seek to “reorganize” and moderate memories.

“It’s not about erasing the memory, it’s about having the memory and having more control over it so that the memory feels less scary,” he said.

Memories have always presented a challenge in the field of child protection because many cases involve children younger than 3, when lasting memories begin to form, said David Finkelhor, director of the Center for Research on Crimes Against Children at the University of New Hampshire, who was not involved in the study.

He cautioned against concluding that neglected abuse does not have a lasting effect. Early abuse can arise through difficulty modulating emotions, feelings of worthlessness, or, in the case of sexual abuse victims, the need to provide sexual gratification to others.

Elizabeth Loftus, a psychologist at the University of California, Irvine, said the study borders on another conclusion: Letting go of the abuse might be a healthy response.

By: ELLEN BARRY