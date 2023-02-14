Diaz scored the only goal of the match in the seventh minute, to keep the competition open before the second leg in London after 3 weeks.

Milan, the 7-time European champion, returned to the main continental competition for the first time after an absence of 7 years, after being crowned champion of Italy last year, and succeeded in qualifying for the knockout stages after an absence of 9 seasons.

As for Tottenham, runners-up in 2019, they are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

Milan’s last appearance in the knockout stages of the tournament was a humiliating 1-5 aggregate loss against Atletico Madrid, Spain, in the same round of the 2013-2014 season.

This is the fifth meeting between the two teams in Continent and only the third in the Champions League, since the final price round also in the same competition in the 2010-2011 season, when Peter Crouch scored the only goal in the home and away matches at the San Siro stadium, which was enough to qualify the London team to the quarter-finals.

The Lombardy team started the match successfully, opening the scoring when Diaz followed Theo Hernandez’s shot twice into the net.

The first half saw little chance, with the exception of a dangerous one for Tottenham through Son Heung-min, who blocked his attempt to prepare the ball in front of Harry Kane, followed by it bounced off the crossbar, but the referee raised his flag in reference to offside the South Korean (45).

The match witnessed a defensive character, and Conte pushed the Brazilian striker Richarlison in the middle of the second half to try to amend, and the first dangerous opportunity came in the 78th minute for Milan when the ball reached Olivier Giroud inside the area and from him to the Belgian substitute Charles de Kitlar, who followed it with a header and then the defense pushed it to a corner.

Seconds later, there was another opportunity for the landowners, when Liao lifted a cross from the left side towards the second post, Malik Thiao followed it up with a header that passed next to the post (79).