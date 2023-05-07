The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the approval of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers for Syria’s return to its seat in the Arab League.

The ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “the meeting of Arab foreign ministers agreed on Syria’s return to its seat in the Arab League.”

He added, “The diplomacy of dialogue and Arab integration endeavors adopted by Iraq had a real effort in bringing Syria back to the Arab League.”

Al-Sahhaf announced earlier that Iraq renews its position on the Syrian issue, the importance of its return to its seat in the Arab League, which contributes to enhancing its security and stability, as well as the issue in Sudan, as we are committed to the importance of adopting dialogue as a way to end the current situation.

During the session of Arab foreign ministers, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that the only way to settle the Syrian crisis is a political solution without external interference, adding: “There is no military solution to the Syrian crisis.”

He explained, “All forms of terrorism must be eliminated in Syria.”

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 as the civil war broke out.

Recently, some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, returned to dealing with Syria through high-level visits and meetings.

Arab countries are trying to reach a consensus on the possibility of inviting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh to discuss the pace of resuming relations and the conditions for allowing Syria to return.