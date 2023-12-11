All Dutch city centers to 30 km/h?

When it comes to traffic rules, you have to pay close attention in the Netherlands. The differences can be large per municipality. For example, in one municipality you have to give priority to cyclists at the roundabout, while in another municipality you can continue driving as a car.

Uniform rules

It causes confusion. The recent move by the municipality of Amsterdam to transform the city center into a 30 km/h zone does not help to make the rules uniform. According to Frits van Bruggen of the RAI Association, it is time for the Netherlands to opt for the same rules, wherever you are. And he advocates 30 km/h in all inner cities, giving cyclists and small electric transport more space at the expense of cars. That's what the chairman in an interview with the AD.

But how realistic is the chairman's plea? There is a reason that municipalities apply the rules themselves. After all, they know how the roads are designed and adjust the traffic rules accordingly.

30 everywhere in the cities?

Take a city like Rotterdam, where 30 km/h in the city center on some two-lane roads would be ridiculously slow. One city is not the same as the other. In Amsterdam, cyclists are flying around you in the city center and on the road, while this does not have to be the case in other cities.

The reason for lowering the speed limit to 30 km/h in all inner cities has to do with the number of road casualties. The lower the speed, the less chance of a fatal outcome in the event of a collision. Not only Amsterdam and the RAI Association, but also Veilig Verkeer Nederland believe that speeds should be reduced.

Other municipalities will undoubtedly look with interest at Amsterdam in the coming years. Let's see if the reduction actually has the desired effect. We all want fewer road deaths, but applying the same rules everywhere in the inner cities, is that something you should want?

