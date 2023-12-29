Anthony, The Black Alien, Loffredo (35 years old, France) announced last week that he has decided not to continue with his body transformation plan to look like an alien. “This project has lost all its meaning. “I no longer want to touch my body, or take anything off, or put anything on,” he stated in a post from Instagram. He plans to conclude his metamorphosis with a full black, that is, applying black ink to every inch of your skin. The body modifications he had performed so far include amputation of fingers, removal of ears and parts of the nose and lips, skull implants, removal of segments of the dermis, removal of the scalp, and ink injections in the outer membrane of the eyeball. Even so, Loffredo considered that his transformation was at 65%.

These types of interventions are called extreme body modifications: voluntary, unconventional interventions, with little social acceptance. They often require specialized surgical procedures and may be irreversible. What distinguishes them from other less radical modifications, such as piercings or tattoos, is their radical nature: scarifications, subdermal implants, amputations or eye tattoos. The social perception of these practices varies considerably between cultures. With 1.4 million followers, Loffredo has established himself as one of the most recognized icons in the world of extreme body modification. He considers himself an artist, and his own body is the medium through which he expresses his art. He has described his body transformation project as a “limitless artistic evolution,” in which he himself is both the creator and the work.

The story of The Black Alien has generated a notable social commotion both due to its transformed appearance and its decision to stop the process before completing it, that is, before reaching 100% of its metamorphosis. The numerous comments on social media, often insensitive, reflect this judgment, overlooking that the next operation Loffredo had planned was the amputation of his leg to replace it with a biomechanical prosthesis. Content creator Rene ZZ, with more than a million and a half subscribers on his channel, criticized in a streaming Loffredo's lack of consistency: “Leave everything. To the point that his only constant project, destroying his life to look like an alien, also leaves him. In other, more positive comments, a key aspect was highlighted: if Loffredo had prioritized transformation above all, there is no more significant change than modifying one's opinion and moving towards new directions.

Before starting his project, Loffredo was a young man with a conventional appearance and worked as a security guard at a nightclub. He began his transformation at 26 years old. In his interviews, he has never mentioned an epiphany or a specific event that prompted him to embark on this path, which would have such profound consequences on his life. The first intervention that Loffredo carried out on his body was to make a forked tongue, that is, forked, similar to that of certain reptiles such as snakes. This alteration is one of the most deeply rooted in the field of extreme modifications. For Loffredo, this act, followed by more drastic interventions such as the amputation of the nose, ears and fingers, does not constitute “a mutilation”, but “a personal evolution and an aesthetic improvement.” In a 2021 interview with The newspaper, The Black Alien explained that these transformations make him feel “better about himself and his body.”

In 2012, the film American mary portrayed the clandestine world of body modifications. These operations are illegal in most countries. Loffredo travels the world looking for professionals to offer body modification services. Before announcing the completion of his project, he had published a post in which he requested a new body modification specialist, since his collaboration with Gatto Moreno, a Mexican modifier with whom he worked until that moment. On the other hand, the British, Brendan, Doctor Evil, McCarthy was convicted of performing extreme body modifications without anesthesia, including removing ears and a nipple, and forking tongues. After a two-year legal battle, the Court of Appeal ruled that the consent of his clients was not a valid defence, resulting in a 40-month prison sentence. It was one of the first cases in the UK to directly address the legality of extreme body modifications outside of professional medical settings. His conviction established an important legal precedent.

In the documentary I Transformed Myself Into An Alien (2023, Arthur Bruel), examines the everyday discrimination that Loffredo suffers due to his unique appearance. The young Frenchman recounts the difficulties he encounters in daily activities, such as sitting and having a drink on a terrace or looking for a job. “I want to order an Uber and the Uber doesn't stop, he leaves. I can't enter the restaurant,” he said. He has also had trouble verifying his identity on the Onlyfans account he recently created, due to the app being unable to recognize his face. “It's a struggle every day, because every day you find new people who don't understand, who want to judge. That's life, not everyone understands everything. “Like me, I don't understand many things about many people,” he recounted in the podcast Club 113, last year.

He Guinness Book of Records has registered various records of body modifications that cover people from different cultures and origins. In the West, the conscious modification of the body with various ornaments symbolizes, on the one hand, integration into a subculture and, on the other, a differentiation that can lead to social exclusion. An emblematic case is that of Tom Leppard, known as the leopard man, who died in 2016. Leppard dedicated much of his life to transforming his appearance to resemble a leopard, tattooing about 90% of his body with the characteristic spots of this feline. His commitment to this identity was such that he lived apart from civilization in a house he built himself that resembled a leopard's den.

Many individuals with extreme body modifications have lived perceiving themselves, and the rest of society, as freaks or peculiar people who live off their grotesquely altered bodies, evoking the freak shows and freak circuses of the late 19th century. Eric Sprague, known as Lizard Man, has participated in several minor roles in film and defines himself as a “professional freak.” His fascination with lizards prompted him to invest time and money into transforming himself, tattooing his body with scales, forking his tongue, and sharpening his upper teeth to emulate these creatures.

The Black Alien has mentioned on several occasions that his livelihood comes from working as a photography model, shooting videos, and collaborating with different brands. His case is similar to that of Rick Genest, better known as Zombie Boy, who stood out for his extreme tattoos and his presence in the media. Diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 15, Genest experienced a radical change in his life that led him to deeply explore tattoos and body modifications. His unique appearance led him to set two Guinness World Records and work with notable figures such as Thierry Mugler, Jay-Z and Lady Gaga, including his appearance in the video for Born This Way. Genest, who died after falling from a window in 2018 at the age of 32, became a media figure, participating in films, advertisements and fashion shows, and leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.

For the past three days, The Black Alien's Instagram account has been inaccessible. This sudden absence, along with his recent announcement to leave his transformation project, generated concern among his followers, who feared that Loffredo was going through a difficult psychological moment. However, rumors emerged suggesting a positive change in his life: the possibility that Loffredo was leaving behind his identity as The Black Alien due to the beginning of a romantic relationship. These rumors were confirmed on Tuesday when Loffredo shared a video on his YouTube channel, accompanied by a brief but significant description: “I want to introduce you to my girlfriend, with whom I have started a new stage of my life.” This announcement marks the beginning of a happy chapter and the end of an important process.

