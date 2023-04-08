A week after the trip, Itamaraty also announced that the Kremlin would end restrictions on imports of Brazilian meat.

A week after Celso Amorim, head of the Presidency’s special advisory office, made a discreet trip to Moscow, the Brazilian government made at least two announcements involving relations with Russia.

Amorim left for the country on March 28 and met with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. The trip had not been announced by Planalto. A week after the return of the ex-chancellor, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) made a suggestion for the end of the war in Ukraine.

Lula suggested that the Ukrainian government give up the Crimea region in exchange for peace. The peninsula was unilaterally annexed by Russia in 2014 and again became the scene of clashes with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Putin cannot take the land in Ukraine. Perhaps Crimea will be discussed. But what he invaded again, you have to rethink. O [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky cannot want everything. NATO will not be able to establish itself on the border [com a Rússia]“said Lula at breakfast with journalists on Thursday (April 6).

The head of the federal executive also declared that a group is being formed to try to end the conflict. He criticized the United States and European countries for financing and sending weapons to Ukrainians before attempting a diplomatic negotiation.

The suggestion to cede Crimea was rejected by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Not to mention Lula, the Ukrainian leader declared on your Twitter profile that “respect and order will return only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea”.

In addition to Lula’s speech, another nod related to Amorim’s visit was the end of the Russian embargo on the import of Brazilian beef, announced this Friday (April 7, 2023) by the Itamaraty – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The restrictions were being applied since March 1, 2023 for products from animals over 30 months old originating in Pará. There had been a case of “mad cow disease” in the State on February 20.

In 2022, beef exports to Russia totaled around US$ 165 million, equivalent to 24,000 tons of the product.