By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Sergio Rial resigned as chairman of the board of directors of Santander Brasil this Friday, days after the executive left the command of Americanas, after announcing a billionaire accounting blunder that preceded the retailer’s bankruptcy filing in Eve.

Rial, chief executive of Santander Brasil between 2016 and 2021, also served as coordinator of the nomination and governance committee and member of the remuneration, risk and compliance committees at the bank.

Deborah Vieitas, vice chairman of the board, will assume Rial’s duties, the bank said in a material fact.

The unit of Spanish bank Santander in the country is one of Americanas’ creditors.

Rial had announced on the 11th his departure from the leadership of Americanas – after staying just 10 days in office – by revealing that the company had “accounting inconsistencies” of 20 billion reais. When explaining the reasons for his resignation the following day and what he found at Americanas, he said that he would remain advisor to the retail chain’s reference shareholders.

As a result of the rapid deterioration in the relationship with creditors and the emptying of cash, the retailer filed for judicial recovery the day before, with a debt of 43 billion reais, one of the largest processes of its kind in Brazil.

Rial is currently chairman of the board of Vibra, vice chairman of the board of directors of the food company BRF and a board member of the US airline Delta.

(Edited by Paula Arend Laier)