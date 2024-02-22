France supports Mark Rutte's intention to become NATO's chief executive. A senior French official tells Reuters that President Emmanuel Macron supported the Dutchman early on. It was previously announced that American President Joe Biden wants Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become the new leader of NATO. This was reported by the Reuters news agency. If Rutte receives sufficient support, he would succeed Jens Stoltenberg as secretary general of the military alliance.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
4:20 PM
