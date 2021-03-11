Dieter Bohlen was part of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” from the start, and his sayings shaped the casting show. With the coming season, RTL is making a fresh start.

Schnacker with swing: Dieter Bohlen in the final of “Germany is looking for the superstar” in early April 2020 Image: Picture Alliance

D.After almost twenty years, ieter Bohlen resigns as chairman of the jury in the RTL casting show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”. The program will be presented for the first time in the coming season in 2022 with a completely new jury, RTL announced this Thursday.

The 67-year-old entertainer will then hand over “the command” to successors who will be announced. The final of the current season on April 3, 2021 is the last show of the pop titans on the chair of the chief judge. “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” has been running since 2002 – music producer Bohlen was there from the start and is the face of the show. He shaped them with his sayings for decades.