A large-scale search for the two missing persons from the collision in the Wadden Sea has yielded nothing today, on the third day. “It is really a search on sight,” said a spokesman for the Royal Dutch Rescue Society (KNRM).

The rescue company KNRM, together with volunteer organization Search and Rescue Netherlands (SAR) and the police, searched today for the man and 12-year-old boy who have been missing since Friday. The action started in the afternoon. The SAR team reports that Rijkswaterstaat has taken a boat to Terschelling. A police helicopter also helped and two police boats were sailing. The KNRM even searched with eight lifeboats. Two men were also killed in the collision between a speedboat and a water taxi.



Search discontinued

When darkness fell, the search had to be stopped around 7 p.m. on Sunday. “Because it is really a search on sight,” explains a spokesperson for the KNRM, who has not received any further details. “Tidal conditions determine whether we will search again tomorrow. That only makes sense at a low water level.” The rescue services also monitor things such as the current. It’s not just a haphazard search for the bodies.

According to the police, the efforts “unfortunately did not lead to finding” the two. Tomorrow the Infrastructure service will continue to search when the water is low.

‘all on everything’

Members of the SAR team rode around on quad bikes, walked the coastline and searched with drones today. Members also wear special suits in case they have to go into the sea. We are doing everything we can to see if we can find something," said a spokesperson.

The police assume that the missing are no longer alive and will wash up somewhere. Depending on the current, this can also be in places other than Terschelling. Emergency services along all coastal areas in the Netherlands are aware of the search, a police spokesperson said earlier.

Are the ships moving too fast?

Three suspects have been identified after the accident: the captains of both ships and the helmsman of the fast ferry service. According to Rijkswaterstaat, a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour applies at the site of the collision. A spokesperson told this site that the channel is not very wide, surrounded by sandbanks. "And ships come from both directions (from the fairway, ed.)." The mayor of Terschelling did not want to comment on the circumstances of the accident this weekend. Although sailing data suggests the boats were going too fast. The National Police Unit is investigating. He expects to need weeks until the cause is clear. 'That has to do with, among other things, the statements of those involved, witnesses and the radar images that have to be analysed.'

