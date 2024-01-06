Genoa – After almost ten years in a kennel, Shorty has a home. A family. And he started eating again. Sometimes fairy tales also exist in reality. At least that's the ending to the story of this seriously ill pit bull: the volunteers of the association One from the Monte Contessa kennel in Genoa they had launched an appeal for him. Demanding that someone step forward for Shorty. To give him a warm bed in a home. To make him stay, at least in his last stretch of life, surrounded by the love of a family. Shorty's story, told last December 30th by 19th century it started circulating on the web, chat and social media. And the article reached the eyes of Sabina Bossetti Grossi, an entrepreneur from Novara. «We read the article of 19th century, Yes. My family and I immediately proposed ourselves to the volunteers at the kennel but it was explained to us that, for Shorty, given his delicate situation, they would have preferred adoption by a family without other dogs – explains Bossetti Grossi – there is no we gave up, anyway: the next day we sent an email, explaining the context in which Shorty would live. It's true, we already have two pit bulls but, thanks to the subdivision of our house, the rooms actually remain separate and Shorty has a part of the house all to himself.”

Shorty with his new family

The email that arrives at the Genoa kennel The volunteers are greatly struck by Sabina and her family's great love for dogs. The two pit bulls who are already part of Sabina Bossetti Grossi's family have been trained and have the license to search for missing people, with the Civil Protection. «Many people proposed themselves for Shorty after the publication of the article but there was always something that in our opinion wasn't right for him – explains Barbara Sgroia, volunteer and member of the board of directors of the Una Canile Monte Contessa association – from the presence of other dogs or other animals to a situation of less than optimal space. Then, Sabina's email arrived and we said to ourselves: “Here, it's her. Here, it's family for Shorty.”

From Novara Sabina Bossetti Grossi reaches the Genoa kennel on 3 January. The first meeting is positive, for everyone. And Shorty, the next day, gets in the car: direction, Novara. Management, her family. Finally. Shorty is almost twelve years old: he was born in 2012 and, not even two years later, he was taken to the kennel as a renunciation of property. Because Shorty had a house, yes. For a short time. Then he was left in the kennel because whoever had him with them said they couldn't handle him. Branded as having a difficult character and as biting, Shorty was always rejected by visitors to the shelter and by adoptions. And, over the years, his age has become a further negative label: older dogs are rarely chosen. And, if in addition, they are pitbulls labeled as biters, the feat is almost impossible. So, in fact, it was. AND Shorty remained in the kennel. For ten years. Here he has grown old. He has been tormented by stress for some time and continues to bite himself and injure his hind leg: he gnaws constantly and, despite treatment, the wound continues to be fresh and alive. And, still in the kennel, he became seriously ill. At the end of December, the vet's last bulletin was this: «he has metastases everywhere, he is undergoing palliative and supportive therapies. He is eating little, has peritonitis, abdominal effusion full of tumor cells and lymph nodes full of tumor cells.”

In short, a painting of a few days, a few weeks or in any case a short time of life. Hence, the appeal. For the search for a family for Shorty's last days. A wish that did not fall on deaf ears. «With our pitbulls we are part of a volunteer association of the Civil Protection dog unit – explains Sabina Bossetti Grossi – we do mantrailing, which is precisely the discipline for searching for missing people». Shorty “chose” his owner: she is Sabina's daughter, Virginia, who is 24 years old. She never leaves her side: she climbs onto her bed, waits for her at the door when she goes to the bathroom. She gets pampered. And she is finally happy. «She has started eating again, we often take her around and in Novara she is already a star. Novara is small, people know us and everyone inquires about this new dog, they want to know his story.”

In his new home Shorty will soon be visited by his new family's trusted vet. Many signs give rise to hope, not just the fact that he has returned to eating well, voluntarily. «We are not for therapeutic fury – concludes Sabina Bossetti Grossi – We want to give love and be next to Shorty in this part of his life. Pit bulls have a characteristic: even in the greatest suffering, even when they bleed, they still manage to wag their tail. They don't show pain, even if they feel it. We want to be next to Shorty and share his suffering. Unfortunately love will not be able to save him but the important thing is to be next to him, in a present, silent, affectionate, respectful accompaniment.” Shorty eats, goes for a walk, sleeps on Virginia's bed, curls up on the poufs, on the floor. The illness is there but when he suffers, now, he has hands that surround him even more tightly. —

