W.hen that is no surprise: 400 million years after their separation and after almost 40 records sold, Abba are back! No, wait, it has to be the other way around. The world is upside down in view of the news broadcast live on YouTube on Thursday evening, which is, however, a pop-history sensation. Abba were, presumably for all eternity, the group that will not return. They were not to be lured out of the reserve with money and good words and also not with studio technical tricks, by means of which, for example, the long dead John Lennon was beamed onto a new Beatles piece in the nineties.

And now after all. On November 5th, 39 years after the previous album “The Visitors”, a new one will be released, and on May 27th, 2022 the premiere of a multimedia show will be in London, in which the four members can be seen as 3D animations, who are accompanied by ten real orchestra musicians. Advance ticket sales for this Avatar appearance, which should actually have taken place five years ago, will begin on September 7th. Both projects, record and concert, run under the title “Abba Voyage”.

It is indeed a journey through time. Never in the history of pop, or indeed in music history at all, has there been such a span between the end and a new beginning. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the songwriters who had appeared in person for the BBC broadcast in London – the women apparently did not want to – referred to the golden rule of light music, according to which there should be no more than 40 years between two records; they kept to that.

Two relaxed people in their mid-seventies were sitting there and the presenter Zoe Ball asked them about this “monumental moment in pop history”. Songwriting, they said, was just a lot of fun; so they would have just started all over again after each one of them had been doing their own thing for a long time. They have never really gone all these years, their songs have always been present.

That’s true. Whereby this flawless music, which can be connected everywhere, was only really recognized in its actual meaning after the end of the group. Many who expressed themselves disparagingly about it during their active time found pleasure in it at some point; in the seventies, of a certain age group, it just wasn’t cool to like Abba. It’s different today. Across generations and milieu, the legacy of the two ex-couples, who are supposed to be on friendly terms again today, became a world cultural heritage, as the naturally party-like, but also somewhat opportunistic global broadcast showed again.

As for the artistic substance of this comeback, which has long been considered impossible and also excluded by the musicians, one will have to wait and see. The two new songs that have now been introduced (“I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”) breathe the melancholy spirit of the late work, which must now almost be regarded as an early work, but lack it melodic and above all rhythmic swing. To be clear, they are somewhat lame.

It was not entirely clear whether there would be any new material worth mentioning. The composers spoke of 22 songs that will be heard at the stage show next May, including two new ones; but one suspected that the record, which is also supposed to have a Christmas carol, will not be much different. Perhaps, hopefully not, you will soon have to find out that the old magic that their music undoubtedly has, will then be a little gone – or on the contrary, it will be felt all the more. Well, they don’t have much to lose, because: The winner takes it all.