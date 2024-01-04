A historical figure of Lamborghini, Maurizio Reggiani, vice president of Automobili Lamborghini with responsibility for motorsport and above all chief technical officer (Cto) between 2006 and 2021 left the Sant'Agata Bolognese company at the end of the year, a company in which Reggiani contributed to the radical renewal of the range and the technological and performance development of the Taurus cars.

“December 30, 2023 – writes Reggiani himself on LinkedIn – marks the conclusion of my extraordinary adventure in Automobili Lamborghini. It has been a fantastic journey, starting in 1995 as mechanical design manager, then becoming CTO in 2006 and the last 2 years as VP Motorsport”.

Underlining the honor of having seen “Automobili Lamborghini grow over the last 28 years”, Reggiani recalls the stages of his important career. “I started in 1982 at Maserati, followed by Bugatti with the EB110 project. Then in Automobili Lamborghini with those iconic cars that led to the success of the brand year after year.”

To crown it all, Reggiani was awarded an 'honoris causa' degree in mechanical engineering from the Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna last April.

“An important chapter of my professional life is closing – concludes the 64-year-old technician from San Martino Spino in the province of Modena – and I look to the future with enthusiasm and determination, ready to embrace the new challenges that await me”.