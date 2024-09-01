Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 21:33

The concessionaire Enel reported that the electricity supply in São Paulo was normalized at around 8:00 p.m. after an incident in the transmission system, which does not belong to Enel. The company confirmed that the North and East regions were impacted. “Enel Distribuição São Paulo reports that, at around 8:00 p.m., after the transmission company restored the loads, the energy supply was normalized for all customers who had their service affected this afternoon.”

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) “confirms that there was a load interruption of approximately 870 MW today, 8/31, at 5:31 p.m., after the shutdown of all equipment at the Guarulhos substation, owned by Eletrobras”. “Due to the incident, there was an interruption in ENEL-SP loads served by the Norte and Miguel Reale substations”, says the federal agency.

Residents of several neighborhoods in São Paulo and Guarulhos, in the Metropolitan Region, reported a lack of electricity in the early evening of this Saturday, 31st. The complaints were initially concentrated in the east zone, in neighborhoods such as Tatuapé and Mooca, and also in the north zone, such as Parque Edu Chaves.

Reports indicate that Avenida Paulista, one of the city’s landmarks, and nearby streets, such as Alameda Santos, were completely without power. At around 7 p.m., electricity was restored in the region and also in neighborhoods such as Tatuapé, Cangaíba, Belém and Penha.

The causes of the blackout are still being investigated. “The ONS is still awaiting information from agents to analyze the cause. The ONS and agent teams are dedicated to resuming service to society safely, as quickly as possible.”

At around 7 pm, the Metro website reported that all lines were operating normally, as were CPTM trains.

The city of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, was also directly affected by the blackout. Residents complained of power outages as of 5:30 p.m. Some neighborhoods were left completely without power. Power has been restored in some areas, but other areas remain without power.

Guarulhos International Airport is operating normally, with departures and arrivals at the scheduled times. “Airport operating normally. No impacts on operations,” informed concessionaire GRU Airport.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) reported “that it is monitoring the process of recomposing the loads under the responsibility of the National System Operator (ONS), transmitters and distributors involved, and is in permanent contact with the teams of the responsible companies.”

There were reports of power outages in the following neighborhoods of the capital:

North Zone: Vila Guilherme, Vila Maria, Vila Gustavo, Jaçanã, Edu Chaves Park.

East Zone:

Center: Gardens, Historic Center and Paraíso.