I.n the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Nyiragongo volcano erupted for the first time in almost 20 years. Many residents from the nearby city of Goma fled in a panic towards the border with Rwanda. According to a volcano expert, however, it was unlikely that rocks and lava flows would hit the city with its two million inhabitants.

A government spokesman for the African country called on the population to calm down and said that the local authorities would discuss the situation with the volcano specialists in Goma. Accordingly, the volcano erupted around 7 p.m. local time. Images from Congolese news sites showed a fiery red sky at night.

Nyiragongo is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The region in North Kivu is located in the Virunga National Park, a tropical mountain rainforest which, in addition to the eight Virunga volcanoes, is also home to the rare mountain gorillas.

It last erupted in 2002. At that time lava flows had reached Goma. 250 people died and around 120,000 were left homeless.