It really seems to be happening now. After more than fourteen years of public debate and a laboriously negotiated pension agreement with trade unions and employers in 2019, there is now also a large majority in the House of Representatives in favor of the major pension reform.

In addition to the government parties VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie, opposition party PvdA spoke out on Thursday evening in favor of the bill by Minister Carola Schouten (Pensions, ChristenUnie), in a final parliamentary debate that was expected to last well into the night. The bill “solves the major problems of the current pension system,” said Member of Parliament Henk Nijboer. “Or: it will at least get better.”

Support from GroenLinks, with which the PvdA works closely, is also in the offing. That party would not speak until late in the evening. But MP Senna Maatoug already announced in the afternoon, when she put a question to a fellow MP, how GroenLinks wants to assess this law. Where Maatoug has discussed many aspects of the law in recent months, sometimes in detail, she now wants to focus on the main points. “The trade-off that I think we have to make is between the current system and what is before us.”

Support from the SGP, who would also speak late, is also real. Together, these parties have an almost two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. But the PvdA alone can also help the coalition to gain a majority in both Chambers.

Major redistribution operation

It is another milestone for what will be one of the largest post-war system reforms.

Now each pension fund still has one large, joint pension pot. Under the new law, this will be broken up into personal jars. This redistribution operation involves some 1,400 billion euros. By way of comparison: with that amount, the mortgage debt of all Dutch households can be paid off roughly twice.

In addition, the pension funds will soon no longer have to build up large financial reserves, which means that people will soon see investment gains reflected in their pension pot, but also investment losses.

The PvdA and GroenLinks did reiterate the condition for their support: that more workers should receive a pension scheme. They have submitted three amendments to the law for this purpose. They must be adopted, say the two parties. Behind the scenes, it was already heard that the coalition is willing to support these proposals.

The content of those three proposals? First of all, the law will include a target to halve the number of employees without a pension scheme within five years. According to the latest figures, this concerns almost 940,000 people. To achieve this halving, the latest age at which employees start their pension accrual would be lowered from 21 to 18 years. And temporary workers would also accrue pension over the first eight weeks of their job – that is not happening yet.

Exceptionally long debate

The House of Representatives took an exceptional amount of time for the law: it was discussed for more than a hundred hours. Yet the main features have not changed.

However, Minister Schouten has added additional safeguards. This includes the most sensitive point: the way in which funds calculate how much money everyone gets in their personal pot. In some cases, people threatened to receive much less money than funds have now reserved for them. Schouten has added safeguards that prohibit such extreme outcomes.

After the votes in the House of Representatives next week, the government hopes that the Senate will also soon agree. At least for the provincial elections in March. There will then be a new Senate, of which it is still uncertain whether the proponents will retain their majority.

The intention is that pension funds will switch to the new rules between 2024 and 2027.