ofSven Haverkamp shut down

He was the focus of the criticism of #allesdichtmachen. Now Jan Josef Liefers wants to take part in a counteraction.

After Jan Josef Liefers, who will be back soon in the new Münster crime scene* can be seen, was heavily criticized for his video as part of the #allesdichtmachen campaign, he was already clearly distancing himself from lateral thinkers and other populists. His attempts to explain, however, met with little acceptance.

Now the Tatort star wants to take another step to smooth the waves of outrage. Jan Josef Liefers takes part in #allemalneschichtmachen* – a kind of counter-action to #alledichtmachen, to which the doctor Dr. Carola Holzner had called. It’s about the actors who lent their voices to the controversial action, one shift in nursing or in an intensive care unit during the Corona pandemic* should participate. More about this from the colleagues at msl24.de * Muenster*. (*msl24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)