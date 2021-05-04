ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

The “#allesdichtmachen” campaign caused a sensation in Germany. A media report moves “Babylon Berlin” star Volker Bruch close to the Corona protest party “Die Basis”.

Berlin – The “#allesdichtmachen” campaign by around 50 German actors: inside attracted attention – especially negative ones. The “Babylon Berlin” star Volker Bruch is considered one of the initiators of the controversial corona policy protest, as reported by the NDR magazine “Zapp”, among others. After the storm of indignation, numerous participants distanced themselves from any proximity to the so-called “lateral thinkers” movement. But how netzpolitik.org reported, Bruch, who plays Detective Inspector Gereon Rath in the series epic “Babylon Berlin”, applied for membership for the Corona protest party “Die Basis”.

According to its own information, the news website deals with digital freedom rights and issues relating to politics, the Internet and society. How netzpolitik.org writes, the medium was able to see documents that proved that the actor had submitted a corresponding application to “Die Basis” and that the proceedings were still ongoing. Other German media also report on the incident with reference to the news website. Among other things, this is explosive in the context of the fact that the proximity to so-called “lateral thinkers” has been denied by the “#allesdichtmachen” campaign. Bruch’s ambition to become part of the Corona protest party would cast another shadow over the controversial action within the German actor industry. Their aftermath is still lingering.

“#Allesdichtmachen” campaign: Apparently “Babylon Berlin” star Volker Bruch applied to the “lateral thinkers” party

The corona protest party “Die Basis” was founded in July 2020 – in response to the measures taken to contain the corona virus. The homepage says: “Admission to our party is possible after a personal interview and additional verification of the person.” How netzpolitik.org reports, own research led to a political proximity of the “Babylon Berlin” actor to the micro-party. According to its own information, the portal was able to “see a list of members dated to mid-April, the actor’s preliminary membership number ends with ‘967’. The entry date is given as March 13, 2021 “. The corresponding list became visible through a data leak from “Die Basis”, noticed by the hacker collective Anonymous – and apparently shows that Volker Bruch’s application was already made weeks before the controversial “#allesdichtmachen” campaign became known.

According to the party’s media officer, the entry procedure for Volker Bruch has not yet been completed, as his identity (as stated above) still has to be verified. “It sounds as if this is more of a formality in the case of Bruch,” says so netzpolitik.org. The media officer also stated that “the applicant was actually the actor.” According to the medium, the following people belong to the micro-party: “Markus Haintz, activist of the ‘lateral thinking’ group in Ulm, which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Candidates for the Bundestag include the doctor Wolfgang Wodarg, who spread conspiracy myths about the virus and the epidemiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, who attracted attention with unsubstantiated statements about vaccinations, and the lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, whose prepaid class action lawsuit against Christian Drosten is in danger of crashing . “

Volker Bruch posted a statement on his Instagram account, allegedly an excerpt from one mirror-Inquiry. “Was Volker Bruch one of the initiators of ‘#Allesdichtmachen’? We have chosen not to reveal anything about the distribution of tasks in order to protect each individual. ”Comments under the post, which was published on May 3, 2021, are mixed. Criticism continues, some see the action as “a mockery of all those affected, relatives, nurses, doctors”, others criticize that it is “investigated like a serious crime”. At a request from netzpolitik.org break should not have responded.

Controversial action by numerous German actors: Protest against Germany’s corona policy

Under the hashtag “allesdichtmachen”, around 50 actors expressed criticism of the federal government’s corona policy in videos on Instagram and YouTube. Artists like Jan Josef Liefers, Ulrich Tukur and Wotan Wilke Möhring made fun of politics and the media industry in a supposedly satirical way. After the campaign received praise from the AfD and the so-called “lateral thinkers” movement, but was sharply criticized by the general public, numerous participants distanced themselves from the campaign. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) subsequently entered into a dispute with “Tatort” star Jan Josef Liefers. (aka)

List of rubric lists: © via www.imago-images.de