The commentator of Jovem Pan channels, Adrilles Jorge, was fired from the station after making an alleged Nazi salute at the end of a program on Tuesday night (8). After supporting youtuber Bruno Aiub, the Flow Podcast’s Monark, Adrilles said goodbye to the audience with his palm outstretched, a sign of greeting to Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazism between the 1930s and 1940s in Germany.

Monark, who was one of the presenters of Flow and is seen as one of those responsible for spreading podcast culture in Brazil, defended during an interview the creation of a Nazi party recognized by law. He argued during a debate with deputies Kim Kataguiri (Podemos) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) about freedom of opinion and expression in Brazil.

+ PGR opens investigation against Monark and Kim Kataguiri for apology for Nazism

The speech generated a wave of reprisals, with Flow losing major sponsors and guests canceling their participation or asking for the exclusion of already recorded interviews. The youtuber was disconnected from the company he had in Flow Studios and sold his 50% stake in the business.

Monark claimed that he “was drunk” when he spoke about the creation of the party and that he is not adept at Nazi ideals.

This Wednesday, Adrilles came out in defense of the youtuber and said goodbye to the audience at the end of one of the programs that participated in Jovem Pan. On Twitter, he said he was “misrepresented by cancellers”. “Unfortunately, the pressure of a canceling mob and their bloodlust took effect. I thank Jovem Pan for the opportunity and all the friends I made there and who trust and support me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Adrilles raised his hand at the end of his speech and received a “surreal” from his colleague on the bench. Can you tell me why?🤔pic.twitter.com/avyxhPiO0L — Sleeping Giants Brasil (@slpng_giants_pt) February 9, 2022

In a statement, Grupo Jovem Pan said that it repudiates any demonstration in defense of Nazism and its ideas, in addition to being against the persecution of any group on ethnic, religious, racial or sexual grounds.

“In the daily exercise of informing and clarifying our audience, we value the free debate of ideas, but we do not endorse any type of manifestation that leads to hate speech and reinforces ideas that refer to an episode of our history that must be remembered as a symbol of a humanity’s mistake that must never be repeated,” the broadcaster said.

Adrilles gained prominence in Brazil when he participated in Big Brother Brasil 15, in 2015. Then, a figure seen as fragile, the philosopher became a commentator for Jovem Pan after a series of statements favorable to President Jari Bolsonaro and clearly racist and homophobic positions – always with the option of clashing discourse as a counterpoint to leftist positions.

In addition, he made several denialist statements, contrary to the Covid-19 vaccine and the danger to life posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

