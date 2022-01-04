Argentine DJ Ver Palacio denied that he infected Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi with the Corona virus.

And Palacio said in a post on his personal account on “Twitter”, that many of Messi’s fans called him “the killer”, after publishing his pictures of him with the “flea” at a concert for the DJ in Argentina.

And the ESPN sports website quoted Palacio as saying: “I was under a great attack, and they accused me of being the cause of Messi’s infection with Covid-19, and it came to the point of calling me the killer, and I also received a torrent of offensive messages.”

Palacio presented a copy of a medical report proving a negative result of a corona examination, attached to the photo with a comment in which he said: “I do not have corona, and this is the evidence,” according to what was reported by the American “New York Post” website.

And Paris Saint-Germain announced, on Sunday, that its star Messi is one of four players who were infected with the Corona virus.

The club indicated that the injured in Corona, along with Messi, are: Spanish full-back Juan Bernat, fellow goalkeeper Sergio Rico, and midfielder Nathan Petomazala.

Saint-Germain confirmed that the players “will be subject to quarantine, as stipulated by the laws of the health protocol,” according to what was reported by “AFP”.