Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Monday that he is confident that his eldest son, Nicolás Petro, deputy for the Atlantic province, will prove his innocence to authorities investigating the alleged receipt of money from a drug trafficker during his father’s last campaign. for the head of state.

“As president, I ask that responsibilities be investigated and responsibilities determined, respecting any conclusion of justice. As a father, I trust that he can demonstrate his innocence. However, I live with pain in this situation, like any father”, said the president.

“I will not make any further statements about it”, added Petro, in a post on Twitter.

The demonstration was made after the head of state admitted, in an interview published yesterday by the magazine “Cambio”, that due to the secrecy in which he lived as a guerrilla and the formation of a new family after demobilization, he did not participate in the creation of Nicolás .

“He was raised in Córdoba, he studied there, he went to university. In fact, we never had the chance to live together. I didn’t raise him, that’s the reality,” said the president, in statements that were heavily criticized on social media.

The president guaranteed that, when he was reunited with his son, he already had a “relatively brilliant” political life, so Nicolás began to get closer to him.

accusations of corruption

Gustavo Petro’s son is at the epicenter of a crisis in the Colombian government due to statements made by his ex-wife Day Vázquez (Gustavo’s ex-daughter-in-law), during an interview with the Colombian magazine “Semana”.

She accused Nicolás of having received money from drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra and businessman Alfonso “El Turco” Hilsaca, which was intended for the presidential campaign of the deputy’s father.

The amount, however, would never have reached the committee.

In addition to the allegations, there are revelations about the lifestyle of the president’s son, which would not be compatible with his income as a deputy, with jewelry purchases and high financial transactions in his bank accounts.

In the face of the different allegations, Gustavo Petro publicly asked the Colombian Public Ministry to open investigations “necessary and to determine possible responsibilities”.

In response to the request, a group of prosecutors, investigators and experts was formed who began in Barranquilla “the first steps with the complainant, Day Vázquez”.