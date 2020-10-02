Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been pleading for justice for her brother on social media since the beginning. Meanwhile, he took to Twitter to congratulate Sushant’s fans for taking part in his new digital campaign. Sushant’s sister Shweta believes that Twitter crashed for some time due to the frequent tweets from fans.

While sharing a screenshot of that Twitter page, Shweta wrote, “Heard that Twitter crashed for a while. It is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice. A true revolution in all ways! Good work warriors, Keep it up, the strength is shining. ” In the screenshot shared by Shweta, the message reads – “Twitter is over load capacity. Please wait a few moments and try again.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had met Riya just a day before his death- reports

Heard that twitter crashed for a while … this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice … A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors … keep it up, Strength is shining forth !! Take a bow # Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/W8at2aExPD – Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti is currently running a new digital campaign called Revolution4SSR for her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, he ran several other campaigns including Plants4SSR, GlobalPrayer4SSR and Flag4SSR to keep alive the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa getting such huge fees for Salman Khan’s show, will be surprised to know

Recently, a TV channel claimed in a report that he had met his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty just a day before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (14 June 2020). Reacting to this news, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti said that she was a ‘game changer’. Sharing this news report, Shweta wrote – “This is a truly breaking news, which is a game changer!” A witness who can confirm that the brothers met Riya on the night of June 13! Did the plot really happen on the night of June 13, that the next morning the brothers were found dead? “