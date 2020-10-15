Future Group founder Kishore Biyani said the closure of retail stores led to a loss of revenue of about Rs 7,000 crore in the first three-four months of the Corona epidemic (COVID-19), which led him to turn his business into Reliance Industries. (Reliance Industries) had to sell. He said that it was not easy to serve with a loss of Rs 7000 crore as the interest and rent on the loan would not stop. Recently, the retail business of Future Group was bought by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Kishore Biyani said – there was no way out

Reliance bought Future Group’s retail, wholesale logistics and warehouse business in August for Rs 24,713 crore. Kishore Biyani, BS Nagesh, chairman and non-executive director of Shopper Stop at the Fignitel Retail Convention, told that the group acquired several small stores in the last six to seven years. Biyani said that all things started coming together with Kovid and I felt that there is no answer and now there is no way out of it. Kishore Biyani said this is the worst situation for retailers so far.

Reliance and Future Group deal

In late August, Reliance Industries announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) was acquiring the retail and wholesale business, logistics and warehouse businesses of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group. The deal was done for about Rs 24,713 crore.

Amazon recently sent notice

There is a turning point in the deal between Reliance Industries and Future Group. American e-commerce company Amazon sent a legal notice to the promoters of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group. Amazon says Future Group violated a non-complete contract in a deal with Reliance. The company said that Future Group cannot contract with Reliance without Amazon’s permission.