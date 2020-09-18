new Delhi: There was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha today after the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur commented on the Gandhi family while calculating the PM Cares Fund. The opposition led by Congress members demanded an apology. After the adjournment of the House four times, Speaker Om Birla told the MPs that if you have suffered, then I apologize to you. After his statement, Anurag Thakur apologized in the House, then the Lok Sabha proceedings could be resumed somewhere at 6 pm.

Actually, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was giving the accounts of PM Cares Fund in Lok Sabha. He said in the House that children, poor and laborers all contributed to this fund. Opposition is opposing it without any reason like it opposed demonetisation, GST and triple divorce. Meanwhile, Thakur said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMRF) was created for the Gandhi family. The Minister of State for Finance warned to reveal all the names that have benefited from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. It was only after this statement that a ruckus started in the House. Along with the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also started creating a ruckus and demanded forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for half an hour at 3.50 pm. The resurrection of the house continued even after the Lok Sabha meeting resumed after the one-time adjournment and the presiding chairman Rama Devi adjourned the proceedings till 5 pm after a few minutes. Please tell that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the speaker of favoring the ruling BJP. Ultimately, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had to intervene. He said in the House, ‘The way the proceedings of the House have gone since Monday, a good message has been sent in the country. All members are equal for him as a speaker. Lok Sabha has a tradition of high dignity. I apologize if anyone has been hurt.

After this, Defense Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh said that Om Birla’s tenure as Speaker has been very fair and dignified. After the Defense Minister, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said, “If anyone has hurt me, then I regret it.” After this statement of Thakur, the proceedings of the House went smoothly and discussion started on the supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 and for additional grants for the year 2016-17.