new Delhi: The war between two countries of Asia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, started from yesterday. So far 23 people have been killed and more than 100 people are reported injured. Tanks, helicopters, missiles are being used. It is dangerous that Turkey has come out in favor of Azerbaijan in this war. At the same time, the United States has asked Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace, America has asked to stop the war immediately.

Armenia has expressed apprehension that if it is not stopped, then the war of two countries will not cease, ie it will turn into a world war. Armenia has released many such videos in which it has destroyed the tanks of Azerbaijan. Armenia has implemented martial law. Both countries have confirmed the death of ordinary citizens in the attack.

What does Azerbaijan say?

More countries can be involved in this war. Turkey, which has consistently opposed India, has increased this threat even further. Turkey’s intervention is on Russia’s eye on what action it will take. The President of Azerbaijan took an emergency meeting and also addressed the public. He said, “May God have mercy on the martyrs. Their blood will not go in vain. Azerbaijan’s army is attacking enemy targets. Due to which many equipment of the enemy has been destroyed.

Armenia has a direct charge – Turkey is inciting war

At the same time, Armenia has a direct charge that Turkey is inciting war and it will not be just Armenia and Azerbaijan war. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nicole Pashinian said, “A major war in the South Caucasus can have unexpected consequences.” It can go beyond the boundaries of our region. This may threaten international security and stability. I appeal to the international community to stop any possible interference from Turkey. ”

Russia talks to both countries and tries to resolve the matter

Armenia alleges that Turkish weapons are being used in this war. Since Sunday morning, heavy firing is being done from both sides. The United Nations and Russia have appealed to stop the war. Russia has also talked to both sides. These fears are such that the political and ethnic equations of the area are such that if the war is provoked, it will not be limited to this area.

Why the two countries are shelling each other

A fight has begun between the two countries over the occupation of an area. There is a dispute between the two countries about the Nagarno-Karabakh region, both countries assert their authority over it. Although 4400 square kilometers have been declared as Azerbaijan under international laws, but people of Armenian origin have a large population here.

Due to this, conflict has been going on between the two countries since 1991. There was a cease-fire between the two countries due to the mediation of Russia in the year 1994, but since then sporadic fighting has been going on between the two countries. Since then there is a ‘line of contact’ between the two countries. But this year, the situation has worsened since the month of July. This area is also known as ‘Artasakh’.

Know the history of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan separated in 1991 after the break-up of the Soviet Union. Azerbaijan is a Muslim-majority country with a population of one crore. 97 percent of the population is Muslim, of which 85 percent is Shia. Turkey is openly supporting Iran’s neighbor Azerbaijan.

Know the history of Armenia

Armenia also separated after the break up of the Soviet Union in 1991. Christian-majority Armenia has a population of about 29 million. Azerbaijan is surrounded on two sides and Turkey on one side. Armenia is close to Russia, in such a situation, Russia can open up.

