Anu Jain Rohatgi

There have been shocking reports of sudden death of migratory birds from many states of the country. Bird flu is also being cited as the reason but it has not been officially confirmed. About 1200 migratory birds have been reported dead in the Pond Dam area of ​​Himachal Pradesh.

A few days ago a news that came in the headlines also caught the attention of the lovers. The Green Tribunal Authority had expressed its deep resentment over the continuing death of Son Chiraiya-Great Indian Bustard due to the hanging wires across the country. He also directed the state governments along with the Center to install bird-wielding equipment on the electric wires within four months and in the coming time, the electric wires should be laid underground. The Son bird species is on the verge of extinction. At such a time, this order of the tribunal may prove helpful in saving this species. But how seriously the government takes this order is a big question.

Read news: Birds are dying suddenly in the country

Surprisingly, if you look at the causes of birds dying around the world. Biologist Melanie Discol, associated with the National Audubon Society, an American organization working on bird conservation, says that more than 125 million birds of different species die each day in America alone. More deaths from ‘natural death’ occur due to ‘human-made’ reasons. The practice of installing glass doors and windows in homes and offices causes the death of crores of birds every year. Seeing the natural landscape in the mirror, the confused birds fly fast and hit the glass. In such a situation, more than 50 percent of birds die due to shock and serious injury. In a recent survey, it was told that domestic and wild cats kill millions of birds every year.

Rapidly growing mites, viruses, bacteria are dangerous not only for humans but also for birds. They kill thousands of birds simultaneously. Shortly before, about 18 thousand migratory birds of different species were found dead in Rajasthan. The Indian Veterinary Research Institute, based in Bareilly, said after investigation that the birds were suffering from neuro-muscular disorder. The disease is caused by poisoning arising from the development of a type of bacteria. Open electric wires are causing the death of birds. To save crops, birds have also been killed by poisoning. Indiscriminate spraying of insecticides on crops had proved fatal for birds. Increasing water and noise pollution is also a major factor in causing birds to fall asleep. Birds are also dying due to all kinds of chemical rising in the water and oil scattered in the sea water. Knowingly or unknowingly, we are also promoting the causes of bird deaths in our homes. Birds die by drowning in deep open water gathered around homes. Not only this, our pets also remain enemies of birds. Giving contaminated food or bread to birds often pushes them into the mouth from illness to death. Birds are also killed by natural calamities like storms and strong thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

However, the great thing is that if we try together, the lives of millions of birds can be saved. There is a need to spread awareness for this. If we see nesting of birds somewhere on the trees around our houses, then we should take responsibility for their safety. Concrete forests are developing around us, due to which the habitat of birds is also destroyed. If you put grains like millet, wheat for them, then the problem of birds can be solved to a great extent. The journey of migratory birds like ours has been challenging this year. We can bring a little peace in each other’s life together.