Salman Khan will turn 55 on 27 December. Every year on this occasion, thousands of his fans stand outside his Mumbai home ‘Galaxy Apartment’ waiting to get a glimpse of him and wish him a happy birthday. This year, due to the corona epidemic, Salman has made a request to the fans whose board he has installed outside his house. Salman has requested his fans not to organize a gathering outside his house on his birthday.

Salman has written in the message for his fans, I am thankful to the fans for the love and good wishes that have been getting on my birthday for years, but this year I request you not to crowd my house. Do not do this during the Kovid epidemic and follow social distancing. Wear a mask. I am not in a Galaxy apartment right now.

By the way, if we talk about Salman’s Birthday Celebration, this year he will not celebrate any at his Panvel Farm House. Every year a party is held here with great pomp, but this time it is not happening as Salman is busy shooting for his next film ‘Last’. In this film, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma will also be seen.

Apart from this, Salman is also busy shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 14’. This weekend’s episode of War We will be seen giving him a Contestant Special Tribute. There are reports that Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon and Bigg Boss former Contestant Shehnaz Gill will also come to make the show special.