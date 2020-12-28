After the outbreak of the corona virus across the world, China is viewed with suspicious eyes. US President Donald Trump blamed China for the Corona virus, while many other countries have also attacked the dragon with the virus. The first case of corona virus came from the city of Wuhan in China. After this, China started targeting every person or country who were questioning it. According to the latest report, the China Journalist Zhang Zhan, who live-streamed the condition of corona virus in Wuhan, has been sentenced to four years in prison by China. Zhang had informed the whole world about the corona virus spreading in Wuhan. After the action taken on Journalist, the reality of China has come to the fore and people have started to question that there is definitely ‘something black in the pulse’.

According to the Hong-Kong Free Press (HKFP) report, Zhang has been convicted of further inciting trouble during the early stages of the epidemic. Dozens of Zhang’s supporters and diplomats gathered outside Shanghai’s New District People’s Court before the trial began on Monday. However, during this time the police stopped the journalists from entering the court and exited. The New York Times reported in a report that the 37-year-old former lawyer has been on hunger strike since June. According to his lawyers, he was forcibly given food through a nasal tube.

“He refused to participate in the trial as well,” he said. He said it was an insult. “After this, the lawyer also asked Zhang to eat, which he refused. Zhang’s lawyer further stated that she had become more vulnerable than her videos and photos. It’s hard to believe that this is what you saw online.

Be aware that China’s court system is notoriously opaque. In this, sensitive cases are mostly heard behind closed doors. In such a situation, questions have also been raised on China’s court system. Let us tell you that the Journalist has been convicted when a team of the World Health Organization is about to visit China soon with the Corona virus. This team will also investigate how and where the corona virus spread.

‘Corona virus out of lab in Wuhan’

Let me tell you that China has been accused that the corona virus has come out from a lab there. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also claimed that he has strong evidence that the corona virus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. Pompeo, who was vocal against China, did not say whether China had spread the virus on purpose. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has been the most aggressive on China with the Corona virus. He has been continuously attacking Beijing and blaming it for concealing information. He says that China should take accountability for this irresponsibility.