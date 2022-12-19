It is quiet in the ballroom of hotel Torarica when Mark Rutte speaks on a large canvas in the room about acknowledgment “of the horrible suffering that generations of enslaved people have suffered” and in his reason finally apologizes for slavery on behalf of the Dutch government. “Posthumously to all enslaved people worldwide who have suffered from that act, to their daughters and sons, and to all their descendants to the here and now,” said the Dutch prime minister in his speech.

The message reaches Cynthia McLeod , author of, among other things, her well-known debut ‘How expensive was the sugar?‘, which is about slavery in Suriname. She feels touched.

“I am satisfied with the tone, which was sincere, this is an important first step. The next good step would be for the king to apologize on July 1, and that can be done from Oosterpark, he does not necessarily have to travel to Suriname,” says the writer, who was not yet on the list of invitees on Saturday, but on her own wood came to the meeting.

Armand Zunder of the National Repair Commission motionlessly follows Rutte’s words on the screen, his glasses on the tip of his nose. “Fortunately, Rutte said in his speech that a comma is placed with these excuses and not a full stop. Because the apologies must first be accepted by the Surinamese government.”

Moreover, the apologies are ‘incomplete’, he says afterwards. Zunder refers, among other things, to the fact that the indigenous population was not explicitly mentioned in Rutte’s apologies, while as the original inhabitants of Suriname they were the first enslaved, lost their land to the colonists, and genocide was committed against them for centuries .

And he’s referring to the reparations. “If you acknowledge something, you also have to bear the responsibility. Of course, human lives cannot be expressed in money, but reparations must be made. I don’t think in millions but in billions.”

There is also a lot of praise for the fact that Rutte mentions resistance leaders, including Jolicoeur, Boni and Baron in Suriname.

Stirring up

The generally positive reception of Rutte’s words in Suriname follows a lot of criticism during the preparations for the ‘meaningful moment’ on Monday.

This concerned the chosen date, which had nothing to do with the symbolic date of 1 July (Keti Koti) here, and the feeling that the apologies were mainly ‘one-way traffic’ from The Hague. That resentment seems to have contributed to the fact that more than half of the invitees did not show up. For example, Johan Roozer, of the National Slavery Commemoration Committee, is a conspicuous absentee.

Winds come back again

Rutte’s speech will also be broadcast live on Monday by various local radio stations. Although the discussion about the slavery past is not necessarily alive in Suriname, and most residents are mainly trying to survive now that prices in the shops are skyrocketing, the discussion has mainly blown over from the Netherlands in recent weeks, especially after the recent arrival of Deputy Prime Minister Kaag and Minister Weerwind.

After Rutte’s speech, the latter entered into conversation with guests. There was criticism of his presence in advance, because the impression had arisen that the minister – an Afro-Surinamese – would apologize on behalf of the government, which Weerwind said was never the intention.

For Weerwind himself, as a descendant of enslaved people, the excuses for slavery were “both as a person and as a ruler”, an important moment, he says afterwards. “I want to touch the soil of the Eendragt plantation, where my ancestors come from, and where they lived and worked, when I visit. I will not do that on this trip, because this is a working visit, but it will be an important moment.”